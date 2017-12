Dec 13 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd :

* PETER MALUNGANI HAS RETIRED YESTERDAY, 12 DECEMBER 2017 AFTER SERVING BOARD FOR PAST 20 YEARS

* BERNARD KANTOR, CURRENT INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: