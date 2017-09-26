BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces $189 million of pending medical office acquisitions

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust
* Physicians Realty Trust announces $189 million of pending medical office acquisitions
* Physicians Realty Trust - also announce execution of purchase, sale agreements relating to three additional medical office facilities in Minneapolis
* Physicians Realty Trust - total purchase price for three facilities is approximately $88.7 million
* Physicians Realty Trust - The Davis Group will manage the three medical facilities for the company