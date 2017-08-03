FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 normalized FFO $0.24 per share & OP unit​
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 normalized FFO $0.24 per share & OP unit​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* Says qtrly ‍same-store cash net operating income growth was 1.0% year over year​

* Q2 normalized FFO $0.24 per share and OP unit

* Physicians realty trust reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Says ‍Q2 net income per share and OP unit of $0.06 on a fully diluted basis​

* Says ‍company expects to close between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion of total real estate investments in 2017​

* Physicians realty trust qtrly ‍total revenues $76.6 million versus $53.2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.