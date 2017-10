Sept 20 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd :

* Updates on derivative action in Cayman Islands involving an independent non-executive director​

* Company considers that derivative action will not have any effect on business or operations of company​

* Board of directors of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in derivative action​

* Relief is sought in name of Shanshui Cement as against the defendants​