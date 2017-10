Oct 2 (Reuters) - PICK N PAY STORES LTD:

* HEPS ‍FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG 27 EXPECTED TO INCREASE 10 PCT-15 PCT ON A NORMALISED BASIS, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF VOLUNTARY SEVERANCE PROGRAMME​

* FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED AUG 27, GROUP HEPS ‍EXPECTED TO DECREASE BETWEEN 20 PCT AND 25 PCT, INCLUDING IMPACT OF VSP​

* ‍DELIVERED TURNOVER GROWTH OF 5.1 PCT FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 AUGUST 2017