BRIEF-Pico Holdings explores strategic alternatives including possible sale
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017

BRIEF-Pico Holdings explores strategic alternatives including possible sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc:

* Pico Holdings Inc. announces exploration of strategic alternatives including possible sale of the company

* Pico Holdings Inc. announces exploration of strategic alternatives including possible sale of the company

* Pico Holdings - engaged JMP Securities llc as Pico’s exclusive financial advisor and Cooley Llp as co’s legal counsel to explore strategic alternatives​

* Pico-‍in connection with strategic alternatives process, co announced that on Sept 28, Andrew F. Cates resigned as member of board effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

