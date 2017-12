BRIEF-Pico Holdings Unit To Sell Up To 15,000 Long Term Storage Credits For A Base Price Of $350 Each

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc:

* PICO HOLDINGS INC - UNIT HAS ENTERED IN TO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL UP TO 15,000 LONG TERM STORAGE CREDITS FOR A BASE PRICE OF $350 PER LTSC

* PICO HOLDINGS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, LTSCS MAY BE PURCHASED BY RWCD AT ANY TIME OVER TERM OF AGREEMENT WHICH EXPIRES ON DECEMBER 31, 2019

* PICO HOLDINGS INC - ANY PURCHASES PRIOR TO DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL BE AT BASE PRICE OF $350 PER LTSC

* PICO HOLDINGS INC - ANY PURCHASES OF LTSCS UNDER AGREEMENT BEGINNING JAN 1, 2018 WILL BE AT A PRICE THAT IS INCREASED FROM BASE PRICE AT 10% PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: