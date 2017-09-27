BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc
* Pier 1 Imports Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q2 sales $407.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.5 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Provides updated financial guidance
* Qtrly company comparable sales increased 1.8%
* Sees Q3 comparable sales growth down 2% to flat
* Inventories at end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 decreased 5.0% to $457.3 million, compared to $481.3 million a year ago
* Sees Q4 comparable sales growth flat to 2%
* Company expects to close a total of approximately 20 to 25 stores in fiscal 2018
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.14
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.44
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.46
* Sees Q3 net sales loss of 3% to 1%
* Sees Q4 net sales growth 5% to 7%
* Sees FY 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $475.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: