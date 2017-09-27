FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q2 sales $407.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.5 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provides updated financial guidance​

* Qtrly company comparable sales increased 1.8%

* Sees ‍Q3 comparable sales growth down 2% to flat​

* Inventories at end of Q2 of fiscal 2018 decreased 5.0% to $457.3 million, compared to $481.3 million a year ago

* Sees ‍Q4 comparable sales growth flat to 2%​

* Company expects to close a total of approximately 20 to 25 stores in fiscal 2018

* Sees ‍Q3 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.14​

* Sees ‍Q4 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.44​

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.36 to $0.46

* Sees ‍Q3 net sales loss of 3% to 1%

* Sees Q4 net sales growth 5% to 7%

* Sees ‍FY 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $55 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $475.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

