July 11 (Reuters) - ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG:

* SAYS LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE LISTED SHW AG​

* SAYS OFFER PRICE EUR 35 PER SHARE​

* ‍SAYS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 8 AUGUST 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)