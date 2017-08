July 19 (Reuters) - PIERER INDUSTRIE AG:

* ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG - RENOUNCES CONDITIONS OF EXECUTION OF VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID, IN PARTICULAR ACHIEVEMENT OF MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF 30 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)