Nov 30 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* ‍ISSUES NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ORNANES)​

* ‍NOMINAL VALUE PER ORNANE HAS BEEN SET TO EUR 60.67​

* PLACED TODAY NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* OFFERING'S ‍NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 99,999,994.87​