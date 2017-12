Dec 4 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* ‍UNIT REPURCHASE PRICE OF 2019 ORNANES HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 46.53.​

* ‍2019 ORNANES TENDERED IN REVERSE BOOKBUILDING WILL BE REPURCHASED OFF MARKET AFTER CLOSE OF EURONEXT PARIS ON DEC 7​