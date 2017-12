Dec 7 (Reuters) - PIERRE ET VACANCES SA:

* PIERRE ET VACANCES: OPENING OF THE CENTRALIZED REPURCHASE PROCEDURE (PROCÉDURE DE DÉSINTÉRESSEMENT) OF OUTSTANDING NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES DUE OCTOBER 1ST, 2019

* OPENING, FROM DEC 8 TO DEC 14, 2017 (INCLUSIVE) OF A CENTRALIZED REPURCHASE PROCEDURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)