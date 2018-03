March 8 (Reuters) - LVMH:

* Appointment of Pierre Louette as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Les Echos-Le Parisien Group, succeeding Francis Morel

* From 2000 to 2003, Louette held a management position at Europ@web, Groupe Arnault’s Internet division. Pierre Louette was subsequently President and CEO of Agence France-Presse from 2005 to 2010, prior to joining Orange, where he was Executive Vice President up to the present day (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)