BRIEF-Pietro completes share repurchase and says change of top shareholder

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pietro Co Ltd

* Says it completed repurchase of 181,800 shares of its common stock, for 302.3 million yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on Jan. 31

* Says chairman decreased voting power in the co to 3 percent from 18.1 percent

* Says former third biggest shareholder decreased voting power in the co to 0 percent from 12.2 percent

* Says Fukuoka-based assets management firm increased voting power in the co to 25.3 percent from 0 percent, and became top shareholder of the co

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ssz3di

