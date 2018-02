Feb 9 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* PIHLAJALINNA TO EXPAND ITS SERVICE OFFERING TO WELLBEING SERVICES - ACQUIRES THE FOREVER FITNESS CENTRE CHAIN

* TRANSACTION HAS NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON PIHLAJALINNA‘S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* ‍PIHLAJALINNA WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 70 PER CENT OF FITNESS CENTRES.​

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED ON 16 FEBRUARY 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)