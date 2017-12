Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj:

* PIHLAJALINNA APPOINTS NEW CEO

* AARNE ‍AKTAN WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION AS CEO​

* ‍APPOINTED JONI AALTONEN, CURRENTLY SVP, P&S SEGMENT AND HEAD OF CORPORATE PLANNING, NEW CEO