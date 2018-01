Jan 16 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* - THE MUNICIPALITY OF HATTULA SELECTED PIHLAJALINNA AS ITS PRIMARY CARE AND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTHCARE SERVICE PROVIDER

* ‍ANNUAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 3.5 MILLION​

* ‍DURATION OF AGREEMENT IS FIVE YEARS AT MINIMUM AND EIGHT YEARS AT MAXIMUM.​