March 9 (Reuters) - PIHLAJALINNA OYJ:

* PIHLAJALINNA SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR, EUR 120 MILLION UNSECURED FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH DANSKE BANK AND NORDEA BANK

* ARRANGEMENT COMPRISES A REVOLVING CREDIT LIMIT AND LONG-TERM LOAN

* IT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPPORTUNITY TO INCREASE TOTAL AMOUNT BY EUR 60 MILLION

* DANSKE BANK SERVES AS AGENT FOR LOAN ARRANGEMENT