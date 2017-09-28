FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pilbara Minerals ‍executes terms sheet with Great Wall Motor
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Pilbara Minerals ‍executes terms sheet with Great Wall Motor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd:

* ‍Executed binding terms sheet with Great Wall Motor Company

* Terms sheet to further underpin stage 2 expansion of its 100%-owned Pilgangoora Lithium- Tantalum project in Western Australia

* Subscription agreement also executed with Great Wall for an upfront A$28m equity investment in Pilbara Minerals

* Under deal, Great Wall has ability to secure further off-take by providing co with US$50 million debt financing for expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

