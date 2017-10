Sept 18 (Reuters) - Pine Care Group Ltd

* ‍Pine Care Elderly Home Development entered into a joint venture agreement with Yada International​

* ‍agreement in respect of formation of a joint venture company in hong kong​

* ‍JV company will be held as to 51% by Pine Care Elderly Home and 49% by Yada Hk​

* Total issued share capital of jv company shall be increased to hk$10 million