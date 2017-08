Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd-

* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces second quarter 2017 results

* Generated $35.4 million of total revenue in Q2, 71% higher than $20.7 million of total revenue generated in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly production of 21,077 boe/d (94% natural gas), only 7% lower than 22,647 boe/d in q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: