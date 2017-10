Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ping An Life Insurance Company of China Ltd

* Says it has bought 5.96 million H-shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China Ltd on Sept 22 in secondary market

* Says it and affiliates acting in concert own 5 percent H-shares in ICBC after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ynUAEJ

