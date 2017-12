Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Ltd :

* ‍NIJSSEN VICTORIA HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍GONG QINGLI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO​

* ‍CHEUNG KAM FAI HAS RESIGNED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND WILL REMAIN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍TAO YANYAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: