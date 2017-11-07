BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share of $0.23

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* Reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $647.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $656.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net revenues and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR included negative impact of $6.4 million, $4.2 million, respectively, from hurricane​

* Conventional debt was reduced by $63.9 million in Q3 bringing co’s conventional debt balance to $834.5 million as of Sept 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: