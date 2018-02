BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Reports Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.36

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 2.6 PERCENT TO $620.8 MILLION

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT - INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 INCLUDED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $21.5 MILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* PINNACLE SAYS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RELATED TO MAINTENANCE ON EXISTING OPERATING BUSINESSES, CORPORATE INITIATIVES FROM $60 MILLION - $80 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $636.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S