BRIEF-Pinnacle Renewable Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering Of Common Shares​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc:

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND SECONDARY OFFERING OF ITS COMMON SHARES​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC-‍OFFERING INCLUDED TREASURY OFFERING BY CO, SECONDARY OFFERING SELLING SHAREHOLDERS AT PRICE OF $11.25 PER COMMON SHARE​

* PINNACLE RENEWABLE HOLDINGS INC - ‍PURSUANT TO OFFERING, CO SOLD 6.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS SOLD 7.1 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: