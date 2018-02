BRIEF-Pinnacle West Capital Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.19

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp:

* PINNACLE WEST REPORTS 2017 FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* ‍FOR 2018, PINNACLE WEST ESTIMATES ITS CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $4.35 TO $4.55 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍FOR 2018, PINNACLE WEST EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A CONSOLIDATED EARNED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY OF MORE THAN 9.5 PERCENT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $759.7 MILLION VERSUS $739.2 MILLION

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $759.7 MILLION VERSUS $739.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $766.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S