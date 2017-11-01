FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.13
November 1, 2017 / 8:38 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer natural resources company reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says ‍adjusted results for Q3 were earnings of $80 million after tax, or $0.48 per diluted share.​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says ‍company’s capital budget for 2017 is being increased from $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion​

* In Q3 production of 276 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), up 17 MBOEPD compared to Q2 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says Q4 ‍production costs are expected to average $7.50 per BOE to $9.50 per BOE​

* Q4 production is forecasted to average 292 MBOEPD to 302 MBOEPD

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.46 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

