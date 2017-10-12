BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources company announces third quarter production and realizations

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 276 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day, an increase of 17 mboepd from Q2​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co- ‍total oil production for Q3 was 162 thousand barrels per day (mbpd), an increase of 15 mbpd, or 10 percent from Q2 of 2017​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍ Pioneer continues to expect full-year 2017 production growth to be within its targeted growth range of 15 percent to 16 percent​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - ‍oil production for FY 2017 continues to be targeted within a range of 156,000 barrels oil per day to 158,000 bopd​

* Pioneer - ‍Q3 production was negatively impacted by 3,500 boepd due to effects of Hurricane Harvey on co’s Praberry/Wolfcamp, South Texas operations​

* Pioneer Natural - ‍Q3 production negatively impacted also due to unplanned downtime at facility where gas from co's West Panhandle field is processed​