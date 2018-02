BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend On Common Shares And Announces Common Share Repurchase Program

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY INCREASES DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND ANNOUNCES COMMON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - BOARD APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $100 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK TO BE REPURCHASED DURING 2018