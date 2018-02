BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.87

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.87

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.22

* ‍CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $2.9 BILLION​

* PRODUCED 305,000 BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN Q4, AN INCREASE OF 29 MBOEPD, OR 11%, COMPARED TO Q3 OF 2017

* ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION IS FORECASTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 304 MBOEPD TO 314 MBOEPD FOR Q1​

* ‍PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION IS FORECASTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 252 MBOEPD TO 260 MBOEPD FOR Q1​

* ‍Q1 PRODUCTION WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY PROLONGED FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN EARLY JANUARY​

* ‍SHUT-IN PRODUCTION AND COMPLETION DELAYS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN PRODUCTION LOSSES OF ABOUT 6 MBOEPD FOR Q1​

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES - QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,526 MILLION VERSUS $1,028 MILLION

* ‍SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 OF 2017 AVERAGED 305 MBOEPD​

* ‍FORECASTING PERMIAN BASIN OIL PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018 RANGING FROM 19% TO 24% COMPARED TO 2017​

* ‍TOTAL PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION IN 2018, ON A BOE BASIS, IS FORECASTED TO GROW BY 19% TO 24% COMPARED TO 2017​

* ‍EXPECTING TO REPAY MAY 2018 DEBT MATURITY OF $450 MILLION FROM CASH ON HAND