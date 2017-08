BRIEF-Pioneer Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue rose 3.2 percent to $30.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $127 million

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc says order backlog at June 30, 2017 was $39.6 million compared to $38.6 million at December 31, 2016

* Pioneer Power Solutions Inc says company reaffirmed its full-year 2017 guidance