BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:
* Has sanctioned 4 billion rupees loan for AIPL Group’s commercial projects Source text: [Piramal Group has sanctioned an INR 400 crore loan against AIPL groups commercial assets including AIPL Joy Central which will be the Groups marquee commercial mixed use project located in Sector 65, Gurgaon just off Golf Course Extension Road. The project will be spread over 4 acres and will comprise commercial and retail development along with a multiplex.] Further company coverage: