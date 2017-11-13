FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects
November 13, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* Has sanctioned 4 billion rupees loan for AIPL Group’s commercial projects Source text: [Piramal Group has sanctioned an INR 400 crore loan against AIPL groups commercial assets including AIPL Joy Central which will be the Groups marquee commercial mixed use project located in Sector 65, Gurgaon just off Golf Course Extension Road. The project will be spread over 4 acres and will comprise commercial and retail development along with a multiplex.] Further company coverage:

