BRIEF-Pittards says ‍devaluation in currency will have no adverse effects on trading performance​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PITTARDS PLC:

* ‍NOTES THAT WITH EFFECT 11 OCTOBER 2017 ETHIOPIAN GOVERNMENT HAS DEVALUED ITS CURRENCY BY 15%​

* ‍DEVALUATION IN CURRENCY WILL HAVE NO ADVERSE EFFECTS ON COMPANY‘S TRADING PERFORMANCE​

* ‍THERE WILL BE SOME ADVERSE BALANCE SHEET ADJUSTMENTS ARISING ON CONSOLIDATION OF ETHIOPIAN ASSETS AT YEAR END​

* ‍CURRENTLY ESTIMATED THAT THESE ADJUSTMENTS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY £1 MILLION​