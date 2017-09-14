FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pixelworks streamlines organization following recent acquisition of Vixs Systems
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 14, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Pixelworks streamlines organization following recent acquisition of Vixs Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pixelworks Inc

* Pixelworks streamlines organization following recent acquisition of Vixs Systems

* Pixelworks Inc - ‍Restructuring eliminates redundant and non-strategic expenses, which include an approximate 15% reduction in total workforce​

* Pixelworks Inc - ‍Pixelworks expects to realize approximately $4.0 million of annualized compensation expense savings, beginning in Q4 of 2017​

* Pixelworks Inc - ‍Integration process is expected to be completed by year-end​

* Pixelworks Inc - Expects to incur total charges of about $2 million related to employee severance and benefits, which will largely be recognized in Q3 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

