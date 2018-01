BRIEF-Pixium Vision Announces Human Implantation And Activation Of PRIMA Bionic Vision System

Jan 25 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* ANNOUNCES TODAY WORLD‘S FIRST SUCCESSFUL HUMAN IMPLANTATION AND ACTIVATION OF PRIMA,

* PRIMA IS A NEW GENERATION MINIATURIZED WIRELESS PHOTOVOLTAIC SUB-RETINAL IMPLANT

* PRIMA WAS IMPLANTED IN PATIENT WITH SEVERE VISION LOSS FROM ATROPHIC DRY AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION (AMD)

* PATIENT TO START RE-EDUCATION PHASE AS PER TRIAL PROTOCOL

* STUDY TO RECRUIT UP TO 5 PATIENTS WITH EVALUATION AT 6M FOLLOW-UP, AND LONGER-TERM FOLLOW-UP TO 36 MTHS