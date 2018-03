Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:

* PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.7 PERCENT

* FULLY-DILUTED BASIC EPS FOR QUARTER OF $0.222 PER SHARE

* ADJUSTED EPS FOR QUARTER $0.233