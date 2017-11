Oct 31 (Reuters) - PJT Partners Inc:

* PJT Partners Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results and announces share repurchase program

* Q3 revenue fell 35 percent to $78.5 million

* PJT Partners Inc - ‍board authorizes $100.0 million repurchase program for shares of company’s class A common stock​

* PJT Partners Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: