BRIEF-PKO BP unit to issue covered bonds worth 500 mln zlotys
October 26, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-PKO BP unit to issue covered bonds worth 500 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - PKO Bank Hipoteczny:

* PKO Bank Hipoteczny says to issue zloty-denominated floating-rate covered bonds worth 500 million zlotys ($139 million)maturing on June 27, 2023

* Bonds to be issued with spread of 60 basis points over the 3-month interbank lending rate that was set after a bookbuilding process concluded on Oct. 24, bank says

* PKO Bank Hipoteczny is the biggest and most active issuer of covered bonds in Poland

* The issue is the tenth conducted by the bank and the third this year.

* Says value of outstanding covered bonds as of Sept. 29 was 8.37 billion euro

* PKO Bank Hipoteczny’s covered bonds are secured only by zloty-denominated housing loans Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5968 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)

