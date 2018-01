Jan 17 (Reuters) - Place Holdings Ltd:

* INCREASED SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT TO S$28.1 MILLION BY ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL 18.1 MILLION SHARES OF UNIT TO CO AT S$1.00 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE WAS FUNDED BY INTERNAL RESOURCES OF CO, AND IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FY 2018