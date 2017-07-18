FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline announces successful open season and expansion of Delaware basin to cushing pipeline system
July 18, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline announces successful open season and expansion of Delaware basin to cushing pipeline system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* Plains All American Pipeline announces successful open season and expansion of Delaware basin to cushing pipeline system

* Plains All American Pipeline - Subject to timely receipt of necessary permits , additional capacity is expected to be operational in early to mid-2019

* Plains All American Pipeline LP - Pipeline system will deliver to plains' and third-party terminals in cushing, ok

* Plains All American Pipeline LP - Announced a conclusion to open season for additional capacity from delaware basin to cushing, ok

* Plains All American Pipeline - Partnership to accommodate volume increase of about 120,000 barrels per day of movements from Delaware Basin, Midland to cushing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

