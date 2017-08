BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline Q2 revenue $6,078 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP

* Plains All American Pipeline LP and Plains GP Holdings report second-quarter 2017 results and update 2017 full-year guidance and 2018 preliminary forecast

* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly ‍GAAP diluted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Plains All American Pipeline LP qtrly ‍diluted adjusted net income per common unit $0.21​

* Qtrly revenue $6,078 million versus. $4,950 million

* Sees 2017 average daily volumes of 5,295 MBbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: