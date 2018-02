BRIEF-Planet Fitness Q4 Loss Per Share $0.04

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc:

* PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.1 PERCENT TO $134 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 11.6 PERCENT

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $131.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANET FITNESS - QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT $17.2 MILLION RELATED TO REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, TAX BENEFIT ARRANGEMENTS

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 20%

* SEES 2018 SYSTEM-WIDE SAME STORE SALES GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 40%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09, REVENUE VIEW $477.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S