BRIEF-Planet.Fr FY Revenue Up At EUR 8.2‍​ Million

Feb 23 (Reuters) - PLANET.FR SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 8.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADVERTISING REVENUE EUR 6.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN 2018 AMOUNT OF INVESTMENTS AT SAME LEVEL AS THAT OF 2017‍​

* TARGETS IN 2018 GROWTH SUPERIOR TO THAT OF THE MARKET‍​

* WILL PROPOSE AT NEXT AGM TO CHANGE NAME TO PLANET MEDIA SA

* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 3.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS IN 2018 CONTINUED GROWTH OF ABSOLUTE VALUE OF ITS GROSS OPERATING INCOME

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.08 EUR PER SHARE