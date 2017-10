July 31 (Reuters) - Planet.Fr SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANET.FR SA‘S TARGET FOR 2017 IS TO ACHIEVE A HIGHER LEVEL OF GROWTH THAN THE MARKET WHILE CONTINUING TO IMPROVE ITS EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)