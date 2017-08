June 19 (Reuters) - PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT SA

* PAT1657 (PATENT PENDING) PROVED ITS POTENTIAL TO TREAT SKIN INFLAMMATION PATHOLOGIES

* PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT SA- RESULTS FOR THIS API SHOW STRONG EFFICACY FOR CHRONIC INFLAMMATION AND PSORIASIS ON MICE MODELS WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS COMPARED TO MARKET REFERENCE IN CORTICOSTEROIDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)