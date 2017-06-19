BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr

June 19 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc:

* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing

* Plantronics Inc - company has taken several cost-saving actions during quarter, including a reduction-in-force and sale of its Clarity division

* Plantronics Inc - actions taken during quarter are expected to result in cost-savings over long term of approximately $15 million to $16 million per year

* Plantronics Inc - individually, none of actions are material to company's business or results of operations

* Plantronics Inc - sale of Clarity will reduce fiscal year 2018 net revenues by approximately $13 million or $17 million on a pro-forma basis for full year

* Plantronics Inc - connection with sale of Clarity, company will record an immaterial charge for inventory and fixed asset impairments Source text: (bit.ly/2rItU2C) Further company coverage: