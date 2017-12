Dec 1 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp:

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF TACK-ON OFFERING OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING​

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF EXISTING TERM LOANS