Nov 9 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform Specialty Products Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Platform Specialty - ‍to sell $550 million principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2025 at issue price of $992.12 per $1,000 principal amount​

* Platform Specialty Products Corp - ‍estimates that gross proceeds from sale of notes will be approximately $546 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: